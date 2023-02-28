‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ champ from Prince George reflects on his journey

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia teen has been crowned the winner of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.”

Self-taught aerialist Aidan Bryant, of Prince George County, was named the winner in Monday night’s final episode of the season, which featured “All Stars” from throughout the show’s history.

“All the hard work that I’ve put into this just paid off,” Bryant told NBC12.

WATCH MONDAY’S PERFORMANCE:

Bryant started his journey as an aerialist when he was 14-years-old.

“I stumbled across this video on YouTube and it was P!nk performing aerial to her songs,” he said.

This inspired the teen to try out those aerial moves in the backyard.

“I went into my grandma’s closet and I got out of a queen sized bed sheet,” he said. “I hung it in the tree with two straps and it was like a swing. You know, it was fun.”

This led Bryant to take his talents to the national stage and compete on “America’s Got Talent.” When Bryant performed on the show in 2021 when he was 16 years old, he finished in second place.

“I wanted to redeem myself,” said Bryant.

Determined to take home the title, Bryant sharpened his skills and returned to the silks to compete on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.”

“I wanted to show that I have gotten better and I’ve gotten what it takes to win this big title,” he said.

On Monday’s show, Bryant performed with the acrobatic trio Bello Sisters as Adam Lambert sang “Chandelier.”

After his performance that aired on Feb. 20, judge Simon Cowell gave Bryant “10′s across the board” after bringing the audience to its feet.

WATCH LAST WEEK’S PERFORMANCE:

On Monday night, Bryant won the competition and had his family cheering him on in Prince George.

“Seeing him from the backyard to onstage is honestly unbelievable like it’s really not real,” said Pamela Bennett, Aidan’s mother.

Pamela Bennett celebrates her son, Aidan Bryant, and his win in "America's Got Talent: All-Stars." (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Bennett was overwhelmed with joy to see her son’s accomplishments.

“I’m proud of him that he’s been doing what he loves to do. He just, he loves to perform,” said Bryant.

A support system Bryant said has helped him every step of the way.

“I got to show the entire world, my family, my grandma that is watching up above,” said Bryant. “I know they’re so proud of me and I’m happy to take this spot.”

Bryant is currently a featured performer at the “America’s Got Talent Presents: Superstars Live at the Luxor Hotel and Casino” in Las Vegas.

Aerialist Aidan Bryant, of Prince George County, performs during “America’s Got Talent: All Stars.” P (Photo: NBC/America’s Got Talent)

