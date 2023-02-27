Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

WWII veteran gets surprise birthday parade celebration

Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.
Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) – World War II veterans are a rare sight these days, which is likely one of the reasons a community in Virginia felt it was so important to honor 98-year-old Emerson Pell.

Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.

He was surprised with a parade at his home in Augusta County by his family — featuring friends, the Jeep Club of Stuarts Draft, and the Swoope Volunteer Fire Department.

The birthday boy said he felt blessed throughout his life between a loving family, working in construction with his son, and war stories he remembers like it was yesterday.

One thing he cherishes most about his life is the 64-year marriage he had.

“The best blessing I had was meeting my wife when I did. Her people and my people too didn’t go for it, they didn’t like it. They said it wouldn’t work, but it did,” Pell said.

At 98 years old, Pell got his driver’s license renewed for five years. One thing he looks forward to this year is getting back behind the wheel of his truck.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five occupants were all between the ages of 16 and 17.
1 teen dead, 4 others severely injured in Louisa County crash
The Richmond Police Department Major Crimes and Crash Team Units are investigating an accident...
1 person dead following crash and shooting in Richmond
The Eastridge Road ramp and underpass will close permanently Wednesday, March 1.
Ramp, underpass to Regency set to close permanently
Fire crews closed off the road to gain access to the building
Fire damages King’s Supermarket in Richmond
Summer Fuller was taken to the hospital where she later died the night of Feb. 13.
Loved ones hold vigil for woman allegedly shot and killed by boyfriend

Latest News

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 13
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 13
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond park
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow