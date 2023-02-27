Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in Gillies Creek Park.

Police arrived at the 4400 block of Williamsburg avenue to find a woman laying on the ground.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime stoppers at (804) 780-1000. (WWBT)

Richmond Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.