Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in Gillies Creek Park.
Police arrived at the 4400 block of Williamsburg avenue to find a woman laying on the ground.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
Richmond Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
