‘We can help future students like Adam’: Day of remembrance, hazing prevention workshop held to honor Adam Oakes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, dozens of VCU students gathered for a hazing prevention workshop inside University Student Commons as part of a day of remembrance in memory of Adam Oakes, a VCU freshman who died two years ago from alcohol poisoning in an off-campus house following a bid to join the Delta Chi fraternity.

VCU and Adam Oakes’ family hosted, “In Remembrance of Adam: Rams Against Hazing,” to honor Adam’s life and educate students about the dangers of hazing.

“Adam, I mean we miss you and we love you and you know, we’re just very, very sad,” said Eric Oakes, Adam’s father.

With tears in his eyes, Eric said he has felt lost ever since losing his only child, Adam.

“We wake up to the gloomy world that no longer has our sunshine. Every day is grey and overcast,” he said.

Courtney White, Adam Oakes’ cousin, also shared memories of Adam.

Courtney White shares memories of her cousin, Adam Oakes, at the podium. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“My cousin lit up every room he walked into and there wasn’t a person in that same room that didn’t know how much he loved them,” said White.

Two years after his hazing death, Adam’s memory is living on at VCU.

Eric and Linda Oakes unveiled a bench and plaque dedicated to Adam next to the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life inside University Student Commons.

Adam Oakes' parents unveiled a new bench and plaque honoring their son. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“We couldn’t help Adam, but we can help future students like Adam,” said White.

Since Adam’s death, VCU permanently banned the Delta Chi fraternity chapter. Adam’s family has also been working to educate students across the Commonwealth about the dangers of hazing through the Love Like Adam Foundation.

In 2022, state lawmakers also passed Adam’s Law, which requires colleges in Virginia to provide hazing prevention training to current, new and potential new members of student organizations about “hazing, the dangers of hazing, including alcohol intoxication.”

“Our goal is simple, but it’s profound,” said VCU President Dr. Michael Rao. “What happened to Adam is a horrible thing, unimaginable and hazing cannot happen to another person, to another student.”

VCU President Dr. Michael Rao embraces Linda Oakes at the podium. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Dr. Rao also said VCU will become a model for safe fraternity and sorority culture.

“We want students to recognize hazing, to be able to identify it, and to be empowered to say, ‘No that’s wrong, that cannot happen,’” he said.

Through these efforts, Adam’s family wants to help students understand the dangers of hazing while encouraging bystander intervention.

“If there’s anything we take away from this is stop hazing, dismantle the traditions and make the call to get help so no other family has to stand or sit where we are today,” said White. “Although we have a good start to change here at VCU, there’s still more to do.”

A mission of prevention Eric Oakes will continue to share in memory of his son, Adam.

A plaque and bench inside VCU honors the life of Adam Oakes. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“This didn’t have to happen and for us to go around speaking around at engagements is really to save other people’s children and grandchildren,” he said.

In the afternoon, students were also able to watch a new hazing prevention video inside University Student Commons. The video shares Adam’s story and was designed by VCU in partnership with the Oakes’ family.

Students also took part in hazing prevention activities throughout the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.