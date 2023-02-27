Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

VSU marching band makes history at the White House

The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band performed at the White House on Monday. (Video courtesy of VSU)
By David Hylton
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band made history on Monday, performing at the White House’s Black History Month Program.

The band provided the musical backdrop as guests arrived for the annual event.

VSU says this is the first time a university band has been selected to perform at the event.

“The White House was able to accommodate only a select few of our band members, but we are exceedingly proud of our entire unit,” said Taylor Whitehead, the band’s director. “These young scholars always show unparalleled dedication to their craft while maintaining commendable academic acumen.”

The honor comes less than a week after the band performed at “The Today Show” in New York City:

“The Today Show” segment featured a story on VSU Band Director and alumnus Taylor Whitehead.

“We are honored and beyond delighted that members of our VSU Trojan Explosion Marching Band were afforded the opportunity to perform at the White House,” said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “Our band is the best in the country, and we are always excited to showcase the talents of our scholar students on major platforms.”

This is the second time the VSU band has performed at the White House. The drumline performed for the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities in 2010 when Barack Obama was president.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five occupants were all between the ages of 16 and 17.
1 teen dead, 4 others severely injured in Louisa County crash
The Richmond Police Department Major Crimes and Crash Team Units are investigating an accident...
1 person dead following crash and shooting in Richmond
A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond park
The Eastridge Road ramp and underpass will close permanently Wednesday, March 1.
Ramp, underpass to Regency set to close permanently
Fire crews closed off the road to gain access to the building
Fire damages King’s Supermarket in Richmond

Latest News

‘A gentle giant’: Remembering civil rights leader, member of the Richmond 34, Rev. Dr. Leroy...
‘A gentle giant’: Remembering civil rights leader, member of the Richmond 34, Rev. Dr. Leroy Bray Jr.
Howard Baugh
Son of a Tuskegee Airman shares history with Louisa County Middle School students
Rev. Dr. Leroy Bray Jr. was one of the first to be put in a paddy wagon as 34 students were...
‘A gentle giant’: Remembering civil rights leader, member of the Richmond 34, Rev. Dr. Leroy Bray Jr.
Lumpkin’s Jail
How a former enslaved woman turned ‘The Devil’s Half Acre’ into one of the nation’s oldest HBCUs in Va.