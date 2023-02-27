Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Trooper rescues injured owl found in the middle of highway

Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.
Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.(Maine State Police)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (Gray News) – An officer in Maine who was helping a driver on the side of a highway went above and beyond to help someone else in need of assistance right after.

The Maine State Police made a post on Facebook saying Trooper Samual Tlumac was assisting a motorist on I-95 near Fairfield on Monday, Feb. 20, when he came across an injured owl in the middle of the highway.

Tlumac placed the owl in an animal carrier before taking it to Warden Services Headquarters in Sydney.

The owl will be cared for at an avian rehabilitation center if needed before being let go.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five occupants were all between the ages of 16 and 17.
1 teen dead, 4 others severely injured in Louisa County crash
The Richmond Police Department Major Crimes and Crash Team Units are investigating an accident...
1 person dead following crash and shooting in Richmond
A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond park
The Eastridge Road ramp and underpass will close permanently Wednesday, March 1.
Ramp, underpass to Regency set to close permanently
Fire crews closed off the road to gain access to the building
Fire damages King’s Supermarket in Richmond

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga,...
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks
Two candidates emerge in race for Virginia’s 9th Senate District seat
Two candidates emerge in race for Virginia’s 9th Senate District seat