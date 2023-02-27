Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Steve Martin and Martin Short returning to Richmond

Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the...
Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Al Seib/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)(Al Seib | Al Seib/Invision/AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian legends Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing the “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour to Altria Theater this fall.

The show features special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers.

Their performance “is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential, and acclaimed talents of the past century,” Altria Theater said in a news release on Monday.

At 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, tickets will be available online at altriatheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 6 N. Laurel Street, (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five occupants were all between the ages of 16 and 17.
1 teen dead, 4 others severely injured in Louisa County crash
The Richmond Police Department Major Crimes and Crash Team Units are investigating an accident...
1 person dead following crash and shooting in Richmond
A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond park
The Eastridge Road ramp and underpass will close permanently Wednesday, March 1.
Ramp, underpass to Regency set to close permanently
Fire crews closed off the road to gain access to the building
Fire damages King’s Supermarket in Richmond

Latest News

Courtney White shares memories of her cousin, Adam Oakes, at the podium.
‘We can help future students like Adam’: Day of remembrance, hazing prevention workshop held to honor Adam Oakes
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it received information from the Arlington Police...
Mechanicsville man faces 10 counts of possession of child porn
Early voting for the 9th district senate seat race is from March 13th through March 25th.
Two candidates emerge in race for Virginia’s 9th Senate District seat
The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band performed at the White House as...
VSU marching band makes history at the White House