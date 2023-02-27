Steve Martin and Martin Short returning to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian legends Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing the “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour to Altria Theater this fall.

The show features special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers.

Their performance “is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential, and acclaimed talents of the past century,” Altria Theater said in a news release on Monday.

At 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, tickets will be available online at altriatheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office at 6 N. Laurel Street, (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

