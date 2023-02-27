Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.2 million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of Mainstay’s three-wicked candles sold at Walmart stores including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farmhouse, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing the glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five occupants were all between the ages of 16 and 17.
1 teen dead, 4 others severely injured in Louisa County crash
The Richmond Police Department Major Crimes and Crash Team Units are investigating an accident...
1 person dead following crash and shooting in Richmond
The Eastridge Road ramp and underpass will close permanently Wednesday, March 1.
Ramp, underpass to Regency set to close permanently
Summer Fuller was taken to the hospital where she later died the night of Feb. 13.
Loved ones hold vigil for woman allegedly shot and killed by boyfriend
The Henrico Police Department says Tyrone Nelson failed to give a three-foot distance when...
Henrico supervisor faces charge after incident with bicyclist

Latest News

A new online tool aims to give some control back to teens, or people who were once teens, and...
‘Take It Down:’ a tool for teens to remove explicit images
VCU to honor Adam Oakes
VCU to honor Adam Oakes
President Biden set to visit Virginia Beach to discuss affordable health care
President Biden set to visit Virginia Beach to discuss affordable health care
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding