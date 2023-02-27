Monday Forecast: Patchy dense fog, then cloudy skies.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for ANOTHER warmer than average week. A few showers this evening with a soaking rain on Friday.

Monday: Patchy dense fog this morning, then it’s a cloudy day. Rain chance ramps up this evening. Peak rain chance from 7-10pm in RVA. Rain totals of a tenth to a quarter inch. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20% during the day, 80% this evening)

Tuesday: Sunny. Starting around 50, then highs in the low 70s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. Lows near 40°, highs around 70

Thursday: Rain likely in the morning partly sunny midday and afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: A soaking rain likely. Could see thunderstorms towards the late afternoon/evening, and we can’t rule out a strong or severe storm although it looks unlikely. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper-60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-50s.

*FIRST ALERT: Pattern chance to bring back to normal weather for mid-March, meaning several below freezing nights are likely*

