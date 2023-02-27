Mechanicsville man faces 10 counts of possession of child porn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A 46-year-old Mechanicsville faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it received information from the Arlington Police Department in Texas regarding the online solicitation of juvenile females by a Mechanicsville resident in January.

“As a result of their investigation, detectives with the Arlington Police Department obtained felony arrest warrants for Eric Michael Thomas,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He was arrested on Jan. 12.

A search warrant of Thomas’s home on Feb. 10 resulted in the 10 charges of possessing child porn.

Thomas is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.