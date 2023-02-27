Louisa community gathers for vigil after student killed, 4 more hurt in crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa community gathered to pay tribute to five high school students involved in a deadly crash Friday night.

The crash claimed the life of Louisa County High School student Chase Luck. The other four students involved are expected to recover.

Over the weekend, nearly 300 people gathered at the LCHS baseball field to pray for all the students and show support for their families.

The school division is asking everyone to honor Luck’s legacy by treating others with kindness, respect, love and joy, the same way they say he treated everyone.

