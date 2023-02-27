Your Money with Carlson Financial
Louisa community gathers for vigil after student killed, 4 more hurt in crash

LCHS student Chase Luck was killed in Friday night’s crash
Nearly 300 members of the Louisa community gathered to pray for the students involved in a deadly crash Friday night and their families.(Andrew Woolfolk)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa community gathered to pay tribute to five high school students involved in a deadly crash Friday night.

The crash claimed the life of Louisa County High School student Chase Luck. The other four students involved are expected to recover.

Over the weekend, nearly 300 people gathered at the LCHS baseball field to pray for all the students and show support for their families.

The school division is asking everyone to honor Luck’s legacy by treating others with kindness, respect, love and joy, the same way they say he treated everyone.

