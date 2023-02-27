Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded

Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian...
Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates. They had to wait until all the fuel was drained from the rocket — an hourlong process — before getting out.(Source: SpaceX via YouTube via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:14 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday’s attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center. With just a split second to blast off, there was no time to deal with the problem, which involved the engine ignition system.

SpaceX did not immediately say when it would try again. The next attempt could come as early as Tuesday, although poor weather was forecast up the East Coast in the emergency recovery area.

Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates. They had to wait until all the fuel was drained from the rocket — an hourlong process — before getting out.

“We’ll be sitting here waiting,” commander Stephen Bowen assured everyone. “We’re all feeling good.”

Bowen and his crew — including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates assigned to a monthslong mission, Sultan al-Neyadi — will replace four space station residents who have been up there since October.

Officials said the problem involved ground equipment used for loading the engine ignition fluid. The launch team could not be sure there was a full load. A SpaceX engineer likened this critical system to spark plugs for a car.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five occupants were all between the ages of 16 and 17.
1 teen dead, 4 others severely injured in Louisa County crash
The Richmond Police Department Major Crimes and Crash Team Units are investigating an accident...
1 person dead following crash and shooting in Richmond
The Henrico Police Department says Tyrone Nelson failed to give a three-foot distance when...
Henrico supervisor faces charge after incident with bicyclist
Summer Fuller was taken to the hospital where she later died the night of Feb. 13.
Loved ones hold vigil for woman allegedly shot and killed by boyfriend
The Eastridge Road ramp and underpass will close permanently Wednesday, March 1.
Ramp, underpass to Regency set to close permanently

Latest News

While Russia accuses the West of trying to destroy it, the United States remains focused on...
Putin accuses West of trying to destroy Russia
Gogineni Rayudu, a Georgia school bus driver, is charged with first-degree burglary and...
School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home
Del. Lamont Bagby
Del. Lamont Bagby wins democratic primary for upcoming special election
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a 7-year-old student brought a knife to school. When...
Kindergartner allegedly inspired by horror film brings knife to school, investigators say