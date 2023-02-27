News to Know for Monday, Feb. 27

RRHA Applications Open Today

More families in Richmond will be able to join the waitlist for public housing today.

Applicants are required to set up an account online with the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority.

Currently, two waitlists are open, one for public housing and the other for project-based vouchers.

Leaders at RRHA say they are excited to offer brand new project-based voucher locations like Cool Lane Apartments and the Heights At Brady Square.

The waitlist for project-based vouchers will close on Friday, March 3rd while some public housing waitlists remain open.

Delegate Lamont Bagby Wins Democratic Primary Election

Delegate Lamont Bagby has won the Democratic nomination for the special election that will be next month for Virginia’s 9th senate district seat.

This comes after congresswoman-elect Jennifer Mcclellan won the 4th district house special election.

With over 65 hundred votes cast Sunday, Bagby walked away with the majority of votes with over 47 hundred.

His competitor Alexis Rogers came in second with a little over 20 percent of the votes and Delegate Dawn Adams came in last.

The Republican canvass was canceled Sunday after only one candidate came forward.

Stephen Imholt will go to represent Republicans on the ballot for the 9th district election.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, March 28.

1 Dead After Shooting And Crash in Richmond

Richmond Police are investigating following a shooting and a crash that occurred early Sunday Morning.

Police say they arrived at the intersection of Bainbridge and West 13th Street to find that a car with bullet holes crashed into multiple parked cars along the street.

Two people were inside the car at the time of the crash.

One person was able to walk away with no injuries while the second person died on the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

Another Deadly Quake in Turkey

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake led to more than 48,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria. (KING, JAMIE SMITH, CNN)

Monday morning another earthquake shook southern Turkey causing more buildings to collapse.

According to the country’s disaster management agency, the quake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province.

This comes after a 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

More than 40 thousand people have died and more than 100 thousand buildings have collapsed with nearly 10,000 aftershocks hitting the region since Feb. 6.

Dense Fog Lead To Cloudy Skies

Dense fog will lead to a cloudy day followed by an 80% chance of rain for this evening between 7-10 p.m. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

