Henrico man charged with stabbing in Old Brook Road homicide

A Henrico man initially reported missing on Feb. 23 was found dead in a wooded area on Feb. 25.
A Henrico man initially reported missing on Feb. 23 was found dead in a wooded area on Feb. 25.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 20-year-old Henrico man has been charged with stabbing after another 20-year-old Henrico man was found dead in the 4900 block of Old Brook Road on Saturday.

The Henrico Police Department says Antajuan Hawkins was reported missing on Feb. 23.

“Henrico Police worked diligently to locate Hawkins and notified Richmond Police Saturday at approximately 3:45p.m., that he had been located, deceased, in a wooded area of the 4900 block of Old Brook Road, Pine Camp,” police said Monday in a news release.

On Sunday, Richmond police charged Randel Parker with stabbing while committing a felony in relation to Hawkins’ death.

Additional charges are pending.

