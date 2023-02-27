Your Money with Carlson Financial
Del. Lamont Bagby wins democratic primary for upcoming special election

Del. Lamont Bagby
Del. Lamont Bagby(WWBT)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Del. Lamont Bagby won the Democratic nomination Sunday night in a firehouse primary leading up to next month’s special election for Virginia’s 9th Senate District seat.

That seat is now open after Congresswoman-Elect Jennifer McClellan won the 4th District House special election last week.

According to the Virginia Democrats, Sunday’s party-run process saw an outstanding turnout, with 6,525 votes cast. The Democratic voters of the Ninth Senate District of Virginia delivered the following results:

Lamont Bagby – 4,726 (72.43%)

Alexsis E. Rodgers – 1,375 (21.07%)

Dawn Marie Adams – 424 (6.50%)

Delegate Lamont Bagby will advance as the Democratic nominee in the special election to be held on March 28.

