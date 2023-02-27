Chesterfield Police search for man missing for weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for your help getting a man missing for more than two weeks home safely.

62-year-old Christopher Gannett was reported missing on February 11th. He had been kicked out of his home a few days earlier and was dropped off in the area of Iron Bridge Road and Irongate Drive.

If you have any information about where he may be, you’re asked to call Chesterfield Police or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

