Chesterfield Police search for man missing for weeks

Christopher Gannett was reported missing February 11th
Family members reported Christopher Gannett missing on February 11th, days after he had been kicked out of his home.
Family members reported Christopher Gannett missing on February 11th, days after he had been kicked out of his home.(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for your help getting a man missing for more than two weeks home safely.

62-year-old Christopher Gannett was reported missing on February 11th. He had been kicked out of his home a few days earlier and was dropped off in the area of Iron Bridge Road and Irongate Drive.

If you have any information about where he may be, you’re asked to call Chesterfield Police or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

