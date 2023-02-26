VCU to host hazing prevention workshop honoring Adam Oakes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students and staff at VCU are remembering the loss of a student caused by hazing, in a special workshop honoring Adam Oakes.

Adam Oakes was a 19-year-old freshman who died from alcohol poisoning after an off-campus fraternity event on Feb. 27, 2021. VCU took action and permanently banned the fraternity following Adam’s death.

The Oakes family and leaders at VCU have committed to providing a more safe and healthy environment for students who participate in fraternities and sororities. In an effort to educate students about the dangers of hazing, VCU will come together with the family of Adam Oakes to host a hazing prevention workshop.

“In Remembrance of Adam: Rams Against Hazing” will take place on Monday, Feb. 27 in the University Student Commons located at 907 Floyd Ave. In honor of Adam, VCU will reveal a plaque and a bench that will sit outside of the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Members of the Oakes family will have a chance to address those gathered at 1 p.m. in the Alumni Board Room and unveil a new hazing prevention training video designed by VCU in partnership with the Oakes family that tells Adam’s story.

Family members of Adam will also meet with members of the VCU community to discuss Adam’s legacy and detail the work of the Love Like Adam Foundation, a non-profit organization established to increase awareness about the dangers of hazing.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in hazing prevention activities and receive resourceful information from hazing prevention and support organizations.

Click here, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.