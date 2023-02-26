Sunday Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above average temperatures for most of the next week. Scattered showers Monday with a widespread, steadier rain Thursday and Friday.

Sunday: Cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon. Highs in the low-60s.

Monday: Cloudy with a few light showers in the morning. Scattered showers are likely in the afternoon and evening. Rain totals of a tenth to a quarter inch. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Sunny. Temperatures fall into the 40s before climbing into the 50s by morning, highs in the low 70s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. Lows near 40°, highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Rain likely in the morning then cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Rain likely throughout the day. We are watching the Friday forecast closely for possible changes (either warmer or colder temps), check back for updates. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s.

