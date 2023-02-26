Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Sunday Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine

Patchy fog and overcast skies this morning, mostly sunny and mild this afternoon
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above average temperatures for most of the next week. Scattered showers Monday with a widespread, steadier rain Thursday and Friday.

Sunday: Cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon. Highs in the low-60s.

Monday: Cloudy with a few light showers in the morning. Scattered showers are likely in the afternoon and evening. Rain totals of a tenth to a quarter inch. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Sunny. Temperatures fall into the 40s before climbing into the 50s by morning, highs in the low 70s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. Lows near 40°, highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Rain likely in the morning then cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Rain likely throughout the day. We are watching the Friday forecast closely for possible changes (either warmer or colder temps), check back for updates. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five occupants were all between the ages of 16 and 17.
Fatal crash leaves 1 teen dead & 4 others seriously injured in Louisa County
Summer Fuller was taken to the hospital where she later died the night of Feb. 13.
Loved ones hold vigil for woman allegedly shot and killed by boyfriend
The Henrico Police Department says Tyrone Nelson failed to give a three-foot distance when...
Henrico supervisor faces charge after incident with bicyclist
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Officials announced Friday that a new healthcare facility is coming to Richmond's Northside...
New health care facility coming to Richmond’s Northside

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Much nicer on Sunday, another mild week ahead
NBC12 First Alert Weather
Weekend Forecast: Cold with light rain Saturday, warmer Sunday
Weekend Forecast: Cold with light rain Saturday, warmer Sunday
Friday Forecast: Above average but much cooler than Thursday