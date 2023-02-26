Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond student wins National Missing Children’s Day poster contest

A Fairfield Elementary student will go to represent Virginia in Washington D.C.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have presented a Fairfield Elementary fifth-grade student with an official winners certificate for Virginia’s 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

Hosted by the Virginia State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse Program, the poster contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety by having an open discussion about the issue of missing and exploited children. This year’s theme was “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.”

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Jamaia Scott was officially announced as this year’s winner. Multiple entries were submitted across Virginia and each state hosted its own poster contest to submit the winning entry to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention for a chance to compete in the national contest.

As Virginia’s 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest winner, Jamaia will go to Washington D.C., to represent Virginia at the national level. The winning poster of the national competition will be the inspiration for the National Missing Children’s Day poster and artwork for the following year.

