Ramp, underpass to Regency set to close permanently

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Department of Public Works plans to redirect access to Regency Square mall as a part of the ongoing redevelopment of the Regency property.

The Eastridge Road ramp and underpass will close to allow improvements to the bridge and backfill the underpass

The construction is set to begin at 9 a.m., and access to the Regency mall from North Parham Road, will close permanently Wednesday, March 1.

Motorists traveling northbound on Parham will continue to have access to Regency through a detour on Holly Hill Road.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.