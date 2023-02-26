Henrico’s Encore program seek goverment retirees for employment

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico is welcoming retired county government employees back to work with a new program geared towards addressing the critical staffing needs in public safety and mental health.

Henrico County’s Encore Program will allow government employees to return to temporary, part-time positions with compensation that will match the hourly rate received at the time of retirement.

Henrico officials believe this is a quick response to a highly competitive job market at a time when employers are struggling to attract qualified candidates. Currently, the county is suffering from severe public safety shortages and has been forced to pay overtime to full-time employees as a result.

“The Henrico County Encore Program is tailored to help us address immediate, critical staffing needs in our Police and Fire divisions, Emergency Communications Center, Sheriff’s Office and Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services,” County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said. “We’re looking to tap a proven talent pool – our loyal, retired employees. They have the qualifications, experience, and training to help us meet the service needs of our community.”

Available positions include:

Police officer in School Services, also known as a school resource officer

911 public safety dispatcher

Mental Health and Developmental Services clinician

Firefighter – C.A.R.E. Team, community risk reduction/public education, fire marshal’s office, training, professional standards and medical transport

Sheriff’s deputy

To qualify for the Henrico County Encore Program, applicants must be retired from Henrico’s general government for at least six months and have completed the probationary period during full-time employment.

Candidates hired will be classified as hourly or temporary employees and must have the flexibility to work a maximum of 29 hours per week or 1,500 hours within a year in different section areas depending on department needs.

