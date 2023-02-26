Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Henrico’s Encore program seek goverment retirees for employment

On Tuesday, March 8, the proposed budget will be introduced to the Henrico Co. Board of...
On Tuesday, March 8, the proposed budget will be introduced to the Henrico Co. Board of Supervisors(NBC12)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico is welcoming retired county government employees back to work with a new program geared towards addressing the critical staffing needs in public safety and mental health.

Henrico County’s Encore Program will allow government employees to return to temporary, part-time positions with compensation that will match the hourly rate received at the time of retirement.

Henrico officials believe this is a quick response to a highly competitive job market at a time when employers are struggling to attract qualified candidates. Currently, the county is suffering from severe public safety shortages and has been forced to pay overtime to full-time employees as a result.

“The Henrico County Encore Program is tailored to help us address immediate, critical staffing needs in our Police and Fire divisions, Emergency Communications Center, Sheriff’s Office and Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services,” County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said. “We’re looking to tap a proven talent pool – our loyal, retired employees. They have the qualifications, experience, and training to help us meet the service needs of our community.”

Available positions include:

  • Police officer in School Services, also known as a school resource officer
  • 911 public safety dispatcher
  • Mental Health and Developmental Services clinician
  • Firefighter – C.A.R.E. Team, community risk reduction/public education, fire marshal’s office, training, professional standards and medical transport
  • Sheriff’s deputy

To qualify for the Henrico County Encore Program, applicants must be retired from Henrico’s general government for at least six months and have completed the probationary period during full-time employment.

Candidates hired will be classified as hourly or temporary employees and must have the flexibility to work a maximum of 29 hours per week or 1,500 hours within a year in different section areas depending on department needs.

Click here, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five occupants were all between the ages of 16 and 17.
1 teen dead, 4 others severely injured in Louisa County crash
Summer Fuller was taken to the hospital where she later died the night of Feb. 13.
Loved ones hold vigil for woman allegedly shot and killed by boyfriend
The Henrico Police Department says Tyrone Nelson failed to give a three-foot distance when...
Henrico supervisor faces charge after incident with bicyclist
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
A set of twins will be graduating at the top of their class, with one as the valedictorian and...
Twin sisters become valedictorian, salutatorian

Latest News

The Eastridge Road ramp and underpass will close permanently Wednesday, March 1.
Ramp, underpass to Regency set to close permanently
Virginia State Police was excited to present her with an official winner's certificate on...
Richmond student wins National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
In honor of Adam, VCU will reveal a plaque and a bench that will sit outside of the Office of...
VCU to host hazing prevention workshop honoring Adam Oakes
HENRICO FOOD BANK OPENS NEW FACILITY
“It feels very unreal” Henrico Community Food Bank opens new facility