1 person dead following crash and shooting in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating following a car crash and a shooting that left 1 person dead.

Police were called to the intersection of Bainbridge and West 13th Street just after 5 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a car crash and shots fired.

When police arrived they found a car that had crashed into multiple parked, unoccupied cars along Bainbridge street.

Police say there were two people in the car at the time of the incident and the car involved sustained damages from the gunfire.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second person walked away with no injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

