Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Ukrainians in Richmond reflect on war on year anniversary

Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and a year of continuous war.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and a year of continuous war. Families have been fleeing the country in hopes of survival, freedom and a new life.

“We have nothing. Thousands of people in Ukraine live in broken house. Now people sit without lights, without heating in their house and in Ukraine it’s winter, it’s cold,” said Okasana Stakhuevych.

Some Ukrainians chose to stay and fight while some physically couldn’t leave.

A math professor at VCU, Alex Misiats, is from Ukraine and said it’s been an unimaginable year and that this war is bigger than two countries.

“Everyone is affected by the war in Ukraine,” Misiats said. “War is not a local conflict between two eastern European countries but it’s a conflict between a free world and a world of dictatorship.”

Missiles and bombs have been striking neighborhoods, schools and businesses. Stakhuevych said this has become, unfortunately, normal.

“War for us is usual because everyday we call our parents we call our friends to Ukraine to understand what happened with them, sometimes if they’re alive or no because bombs come into the city,” said Stakhuevych

Both Misiats and Stakhueyvch said they were thankful for the help and support of Americans.

“Americans are doing a tremendous job helping Ukraine. I was very thankful, especially in the first days and months,” said Misiats.

They are especially thankful for the support coming from Richmond communities.

“Now here in Richmond, in Virginia, we have a lot of friends who support us everyday and we want to say to them thank you,” said Stakcuevych.

The chief impact officer with the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, Sara Rosenbaum, said the organization had been working in Ukraine for decades.

She said donations are always a great way to help, but there is another way to show your support.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after choking on meatball during lunch; parents seek answers
Family members are searching for answers after their son choked on a meatball and died days...
Chesterfield family looks for answers after son chokes on school lunch, dies days later
The Henrico Police Department says Tyrone Nelson failed to give a three-foot distance when...
Henrico supervisor faces charge after incident with bicyclist

Latest News

dispatcher
‘It can be really stressful’: Localities hiring 911 dispatchers amid shortage
The 9th Senate District in Virginia includes parts of of the city of Richmond, Hanover County...
Date set for special election in Virginia’s 9th Senate District
Virginia lawmakers shot down the bill aimed at increasing railroad safety regulations.
Virginia lawmakers rejected railroad safety bill before Ohio train derailment
Potential recruits got a chance to lug around equipment try on gear and got familiar with some...
Some improvements being made for Petersburg fire