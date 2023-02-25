Your Money with Carlson Financial
Single car crash leaves 1 dead & 4 seriously injured in Louisa County

The five occupants were all between the ages of 16 and 17.(WCJB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating following a single-car accident in Louisa County that claimed the life of one and injured four others.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, February 25.

Police say a 2006 Pontiac Torrent traveling southbound on Bibb Store Road in Louisa County went over a hill at a high rate of speed and ran off the roadway striking two trees and catching on fire.

Five teenagers were in the car at the time of the crash. One teen died on the scene and another was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The remaining three teens in the car, including the driver, were also taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the accident, but alcohol is not.

The driver was issued two summons at the hospital for reckless driving and another for driving outside of passenger restrictions.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.

