Saturday Forecast: Chilly with light rain showers

Sleet and snow possible by 9 a.m. Saturday with little to no accumulation expected, transitioning to all rain midday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Slight chance for a wintry mix this morning with most just getting a chilly rain. Above-normal temperatures return Sunday and last through the workweek.

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly with light rain showers. Sleet and snow possible by 9 or 10a.m., mainly for our counties along and north of I-64, before transitioning to light rain. Little to no accumulation is expected. Rain totals around 1/10″. Showers taper off by 5pm. Highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-60s.

Monday: Cloudy with light rain scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, high around 60°. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows near 50°, highs near 70°. Early front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Rain. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

