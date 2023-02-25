Saturday Forecast: Chilly with light rain showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Slight chance for a wintry mix this morning with most just getting a chilly rain. Above-normal temperatures return Sunday and last through the workweek.

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly with light rain showers. Sleet and snow possible by 9 or 10a.m., mainly for our counties along and north of I-64, before transitioning to light rain. Little to no accumulation is expected. Rain totals around 1/10″. Showers taper off by 5pm. Highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-60s.

Monday: Cloudy with light rain scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, high around 60°. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows near 50°, highs near 70°. Early front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Rain. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

