Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

New health care facility coming to Richmond’s Northside

The CEO of HandUP Community Resource Center, along with other partners, announced the multimillion-dollar project is moving forward.
By Shantel Davis
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new healthcare facility is headed to Richmond’s Northside community.

On Friday, the CEO of HandUP Community Resource Center, a local nonprofit organization, along with other partners, announced the multimillion-dollar project is moving forward.

“I am surrounded by a team of key partners who are fully committed to carrying out the vision of the health facility that aligns with the wishes of the people in this northside community,” said CEO Augusta Hite.

He says the project was inspired by the voice of the community. In the Highland Park community, some members say they have a hard time getting access to health care. This facility will make access easier, along with making it cost efficient.

“We’ll be offering no-cost low-cost pharmacy,” Augusta said. “We’ll have a specialty center on the second floor, mental health services. We’ll also provide nutritional and total wellness classes.”

Councilwoman Ellen Robertson she she’s inspired by the diversity and inclusion of the different services the facility will provide.

“Taking it to the level of inclusion that it’s necessary to have a healthy person and a healthy community,” said Robertson.

Organizers say the facility is not expected to open until sometime next summer. For now, they are launching a campaign to build funds. They are also hosting community engagement sessions for members of the community.

At the session, participants will be able to tour the new facility as well as share their needs and aspirations.

The sessions will be held at 1307 East Brookland Park Blvd. at the following times and days:

  • 4 p.m. March 2
  • 10 a.m. March 4
  • 1 p.m. March 4

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after choking on meatball during lunch; parents seek answers
Family members are searching for answers after their son choked on a meatball and died days...
Chesterfield family looks for answers after son chokes on school lunch, dies days later
The Henrico Police Department says Tyrone Nelson failed to give a three-foot distance when...
Henrico supervisor faces charge after incident with bicyclist

Latest News

dispatcher
‘It can be really stressful’: Localities hiring 911 dispatchers amid shortage
Richmonders reflect on the war in Ukraine one year after it started.
Ukrainians in Richmond reflect on war on year anniversary
The 9th Senate District in Virginia includes parts of of the city of Richmond, Hanover County...
Date set for special election in Virginia’s 9th Senate District
Virginia lawmakers shot down the bill aimed at increasing railroad safety regulations.
Virginia lawmakers rejected railroad safety bill before Ohio train derailment