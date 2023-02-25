New health care facility coming to Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new healthcare facility is headed to Richmond’s Northside community.

On Friday, the CEO of HandUP Community Resource Center, a local nonprofit organization, along with other partners, announced the multimillion-dollar project is moving forward.

“I am surrounded by a team of key partners who are fully committed to carrying out the vision of the health facility that aligns with the wishes of the people in this northside community,” said CEO Augusta Hite.

He says the project was inspired by the voice of the community. In the Highland Park community, some members say they have a hard time getting access to health care. This facility will make access easier, along with making it cost efficient.

“We’ll be offering no-cost low-cost pharmacy,” Augusta said. “We’ll have a specialty center on the second floor, mental health services. We’ll also provide nutritional and total wellness classes.”

Councilwoman Ellen Robertson she she’s inspired by the diversity and inclusion of the different services the facility will provide.

“Taking it to the level of inclusion that it’s necessary to have a healthy person and a healthy community,” said Robertson.

Organizers say the facility is not expected to open until sometime next summer. For now, they are launching a campaign to build funds. They are also hosting community engagement sessions for members of the community.

At the session, participants will be able to tour the new facility as well as share their needs and aspirations.

The sessions will be held at 1307 East Brookland Park Blvd. at the following times and days:

4 p.m. March 2

10 a.m. March 4

1 p.m. March 4

