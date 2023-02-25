Loved ones hold vigil for woman allegedly shot and killed by boyfriend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens gathered in Richmond’s Northside on Friday night to remember the life of 31-year-old Summer Fuller, who was allegedly shot and killed earlier this month by her boyfriend.

Family and friends stood outside the Glam Boutique Salon, where Fuller spent hours perfecting her passion as a hairstylist, to remember the loving person she was.

“Back in January she did my hair,” Novita Fuller said. “She said auntie you use to rock them ugly styles, I said sure was and I said they sure were ugly but your auntie was going to rock it and I did, I never took it out, I supported her.”

On the night of Feb. 13, Richmond Police responded to an apartment complex off of Chamberlyne Avenue after 29-year-old Dajon Baskerville reported he shot his girlfriend.

When police tried to enter the apartment Baskerville was in, officers claim they heard a gunshot.

That’s when police broke down the door and later arrested Baskerville.

“I’m so angry inside right now I don’t even know what to say. Like, I’m angry because we were just on the phone,” a friend said. “I just sent her a picture saying sis can you do my hair.”

A range of emotions filled the parking lot as Fuller’s family said this is a familiar feeling they have felt before.

“We all was here a year ago with Nae, so as you know it’s depressing for us but Summer was a lover,” one of Fuller’s cousins said.

Back in December of 2021, Fuller’s cousin was also shot and killed in Richmond’s Northside at the age of 31.

“It’s just too much on our family, not only on my little cousin, but it’s all just so much. I mean when can we get a break,” Novita said.

Before the family’s final prayer of the night, Fuller’s mother said she just wish things would have been different.

“I wish you would have just said one word, one word, that’s all she had to say was one word,” Yvette Fuller said. “If you know something say something because my baby, I used to ask her and she just uses to say no mama no.”

