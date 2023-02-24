Warm weather forcing Wintergreen to end ski season
Winter activities will end on Sunday
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With above-normal temperatures continuing, Wintergreen Resort is ending its 2022-23 ski season this weekend.
“The southeast has experienced two consecutive weeks of record warm temperatures far above the seasonal norms for February,” the resort said. “In spite of a valiant effort to keep the ski season going by making snow at every opportunity, we’ve made the difficult decision to conclude the 2022-23 winter season this Sunday.”
The resort says its “Mission: Affordable season passes” are valid on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, click here to visit Wintergreen’s website.
