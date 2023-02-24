Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tractor trailer overturns near Richmond International Airport

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The north entrance to RIC at Airport Drive and Williamsburg Road is closed after a tractor trailer overturned.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. Friday.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was injured.

Richmond International Airport is advising anyone heading to the airport to use the detour as directed or Laburnum Avenue to Charles City Road to get to the south entrance.

