Tractor trailer overturns near Richmond International Airport.

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The north entrance to RIC at Airport Drive and Williamsburg Road is closed after a tractor trailer overturned.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. Friday.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was injured.

Road Advisory: The north entrance to RIC at Airport Dr and Williamsburg Rd is closed due an overturned tractor-trailer. Please use detour as directed or Laburnum Ave to Charles City Rd to Airport Dr (south entrance) until further notice. — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) February 24, 2023

Richmond International Airport is advising anyone heading to the airport to use the detour as directed or Laburnum Avenue to Charles City Road to get to the south entrance.

