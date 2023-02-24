Richmond woman charged after X-ray unit catches loaded gun at RIC

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman faces weapons charges after Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded gun Thursday at Richmond International Airport.

“The gun was caught as the woman entered the security checkpoint,” TSA said in a news release. “The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection.”

This loaded gun was discovered at a security checkpoint at RIC on Feb. 23, 2023. (Photo: TSA)

This is the third gun caught by TSA officers at RIC so far this year. Last year, TSA stopped 24 firearms at security checkpoints.

“Passengers should not be carrying their guns - loaded or otherwise, to our security checkpoints because they will be stopped and we will submit a report related to the incident, which will result in a civil financial penalty that can run into thousands of dollars,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s federal security director for the airport.

Anyone caught with a gun could face a criminal penalty, thousands of dollars in fines and loss of the firearm.

“We’re happy to help transport your firearm,” Burke said earlier this month. “All we ask is that you pack it safely and properly for your flight.”

TSA shows a firearm properly packed in a case. (Photo: Transportation Security Administration)

