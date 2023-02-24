Richmond gets nearly $9 million to help make roads safer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Department of Public Works is getting an $8.9 million dollar grant to help makes the city’s roads safer for everyone.

The funding is coming to the city through a federal grant, with no required matching funds from Richmond.

The goal is to make systemic safety improvements at intersections, including high visibility crosswalks, intersection pavement markings and flashing yellow arrows for turning movements. Targeted areas are either on the City’s High Injury Street Network, within a pedestrian safety action plan corridor or in an underserved community.

Over the next year, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Richmond officials will present a plan to City Council for review and approval. Work is expected to start in Fiscal Year 2025, which starts July 1, 2024.

