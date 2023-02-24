New 911 staffers set to graduate from Basic Dispatch Academy in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Feb. 24, the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response is set to welcome a new group of staff members to their 911 call-taking and dispatch team.

A spokesperson for the department said 13 people are set to graduate from the Basic Dispatch Academy on Friday, which is the largest number seen in more than seven years.

“We are very happy to be adding these 13 valuable, trained staff members to our 911 call-taking and dispatching team. They will help to ensure that we are continuing to deliver excellent emergency services to Richmond, while helping to relieve the stress and burden of mandatory overtime on our current staff,” said Stephen Willoughby, director of the department and coordinator of emergency management for the City of Richmond in a press release.

This comes as the city and department of emergency communications works to alleviate staffing challenges felt nationwide. The department adds the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest for 2020 affected staffing levels.

The city and Richmond Department of Emergency Communications is working to recover from this with several initiatives including salary increases, increased recruiting, accelerated training and technology, such as remote call-taking and systems to help reduce the number of incoming calls.

Effective in the Dec. 3 pay period, salaries for emergency communications officers were increased by 15 percent. Now, the starting salary for emergency communications officers without experience is $22.78 per hour with full City of Richmond benefits.

In addition, the Basic Dispatch Academy has been put on an accelerated schedule, with four planned per calendar year.

The Feb. 24 graduation is set to start at 2 p.m.

The next Basic Dispatch Academy will start on April 10. The department said students in this academy are in various stages of background checks and other preliminary screenings. The application period for following academy, to begin in July, is expected to open next week.

