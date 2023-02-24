Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

New 911 staffers set to graduate from Basic Dispatch Academy in Richmond

This will mark the largest number of new staffers graduating from the academy in more than seven years
Pictured :Tazewell County dispatch desk. The county was recently awarded for their...
Pictured :Tazewell County dispatch desk. The county was recently awarded for their technological advancements.(Taylor Hankins)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Feb. 24, the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response is set to welcome a new group of staff members to their 911 call-taking and dispatch team.

A spokesperson for the department said 13 people are set to graduate from the Basic Dispatch Academy on Friday, which is the largest number seen in more than seven years.

“We are very happy to be adding these 13 valuable, trained staff members to our 911 call-taking and dispatching team. They will help to ensure that we are continuing to deliver excellent emergency services to Richmond, while helping to relieve the stress and burden of mandatory overtime on our current staff,” said Stephen Willoughby, director of the department and coordinator of emergency management for the City of Richmond in a press release.

This comes as the city and department of emergency communications works to alleviate staffing challenges felt nationwide. The department adds the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest for 2020 affected staffing levels.

The city and Richmond Department of Emergency Communications is working to recover from this with several initiatives including salary increases, increased recruiting, accelerated training and technology, such as remote call-taking and systems to help reduce the number of incoming calls.

Effective in the Dec. 3 pay period, salaries for emergency communications officers were increased by 15 percent. Now, the starting salary for emergency communications officers without experience is $22.78 per hour with full City of Richmond benefits.

In addition, the Basic Dispatch Academy has been put on an accelerated schedule, with four planned per calendar year.

The Feb. 24 graduation is set to start at 2 p.m.

The next Basic Dispatch Academy will start on April 10. The department said students in this academy are in various stages of background checks and other preliminary screenings. The application period for following academy, to begin in July, is expected to open next week.

To find out more about employment opportunities, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after choking on meatball during lunch; parents seek answers
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Family members are searching for answers after their son choked on a meatball and died days...
Chesterfield family looks for answers after son chokes on school lunch, dies days later
Piper the cat is back with her owner after going missing 9 years ago.
Cat missing for 9 years back with owner in Henrico

Latest News

The funding is coming to the city through a federal grant, with no required matching funds from...
Richmond gets nearly $9 million to help make roads safer
The Virginia ABC store in Carytown is moving to a new location.
Carytown ABC store moving to space in Carytown Exchange development
Tractor trailer overturns near Richmond International Airport.
Tractor trailer overturns near Richmond International Airport
The special election is set for March 28.
Democrats and Republicans prepare for another quick turnaround special election primary