Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Man dies after he was dumped into garbage truck, sheriff says

The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck,...
The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck, investigators said.(CBS7)
By Micah Allen, Lauren Munt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – A man in Texas was dumped into a garbage truck and then fell to his death when he tried to climb out, according to officials.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators found that the man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck.

Surveillance video shows the man being dumped into the truck, trying to get off the truck, then falling to his death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities identified the victim as 45-year-old Brandon Altman.

A store employee nearby who was familiar with Altman described him as being “transient.”

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after choking on meatball during lunch; parents seek answers
Family members are searching for answers after their son choked on a meatball and died days...
Chesterfield family looks for answers after son chokes on school lunch, dies days later
Piper the cat is back with her owner after going missing 9 years ago.
Cat missing for 9 years back with owner in Henrico

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh testifies about his behavior during cross-examination on Friday.
Alex Murdaugh talks about lying, being on drugs
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China proposals
Brittney Griner worked out with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro...
Brittney Griner back on the court ahead of her return to the WNBA