John Marshall and Brunswick’s boys basketball team to face off in region championship

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s down to the top two seeds in Virginia’s Class 2 Region A Boy’s high school basketball tournament. Friday night, Brunswick will travel to John Marshall to compete for the region championship.

The #1 seed Justices are currently undefeated on the season, more than doubling their opponent’s scores in the last two rounds of the tournament.

#2 seed Brunwick easily took down Brunton in the quarterfinals, then defeated Greensville County by 6 points to move on to the championship.

Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

