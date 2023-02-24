Your Money with Carlson Financial
John Marshall and Brunswick’s boys basketball team to face off in region championship

The title game tips off at 7:30 Friday night
One team will emerge from Friday's game as Class 2 Region A Boy's Basketball champions.
One team will emerge from Friday's game as Class 2 Region A Boy's Basketball champions.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s down to the top two seeds in Virginia’s Class 2 Region A Boy’s high school basketball tournament. Friday night, Brunswick will travel to John Marshall to compete for the region championship.

The #1 seed Justices are currently undefeated on the season, more than doubling their opponent’s scores in the last two rounds of the tournament.

#2 seed Brunwick easily took down Brunton in the quarterfinals, then defeated Greensville County by 6 points to move on to the championship.

Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

