Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Incredibly rare elephant twins play in bubble bath for first time

Tukada enthusiastically played and splashed in the bubble-filled pool while Yaad cautiously hung back. (Source: Rosamond Gifford Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – Incredibly rare twin elephant babies enjoyed their first bubble bath last week at a zoo in New York.

Asian elephant twins Yaad and Tukada are considered a “miracle” at the Rosamund Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.

The twins were born in October 2022 to mother Mali and father Doc.

Zoo staff members were “astonished” when the second male calf arrived ten hours after his brother. According to the zoo, elephant twins are extremely rare and often stillborn, and the mother sometimes dies in the process.

A video shared by the zoo last week shows Tukada enthusiastically playing and splashing in the bubble-filled pool while Yaad cautiously hangs back.

“Baby’s first bubble bath! Well, Tukada’s first bubble bath. Yaad preferred to stay on dry ground,” the zoo tweeted alongside the video. “Knowing how much baby elephants love water, it won’t be long before Yaad joins in the fun!”

Earlier this month, the zoo reported that Yaad and Tukada were thriving, weighing in at 359 and 366 pounds, respectively. Their arrival brings the zoo’s elephant herd to eight, made up of three generations, including the twins’ grandmother, Targa.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after choking on meatball during lunch; parents seek answers
Family members are searching for answers after their son choked on a meatball and died days...
Chesterfield family looks for answers after son chokes on school lunch, dies days later
Piper the cat is back with her owner after going missing 9 years ago.
Cat missing for 9 years back with owner in Henrico

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Weapons supervisor appears in court in ‘Rust’ shooting case
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions
FILE - Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of the Cielo Vista Mall, Wednesday, Feb....
Teen faces murder charge in shooting during Texas mall melee
Virginia lawmakers shot down the bill aimed at increasing railroad safety regulations.
Virginia lawmakers rejected railroad safety bill before Ohio train derailment
Potential recruits got a chance to lug around equipment try on gear and got familiar with some...
Some improvements being made for Petersburg fire