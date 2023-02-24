Henrico supervisor faces charge after incident with bicyclist
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County Board of Supervisors member was charged Friday after police say he hit a bicyclist.
The Henrico Police Department says Tyrone Nelson failed to give a three-foot distance when trying to pass the cyclist in the 6500 block of Osborne Turnpike around 11:45 a.m.
Police say the cyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Nelson, who has been a county supervisor since 2011, was issued a summons of failing to move over. Police said he remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
