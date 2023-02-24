Henrico supervisor faces charge after incident with bicyclist

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County Board of Supervisors member was charged Friday after police say he hit a bicyclist.

The Henrico Police Department says Tyrone Nelson failed to give a three-foot distance when trying to pass the cyclist in the 6500 block of Osborne Turnpike around 11:45 a.m.

Police say the cyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Nelson, who has been a county supervisor since 2011, was issued a summons of failing to move over. Police said he remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

