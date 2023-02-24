Friday Forecast: Still above average but much cooler than yesterday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler but still above normal today. Slight chance for a wintry mix tomorrow with most just getting a chilly rain

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. NW wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Highs in the low 60s

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly with light rain showers. Sleet and snow possible at the onset during the mid to late morning, especially along and north of I-64, before transitioning to all light rain. No accumulation expected. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%) Rain amounts around 1/10″

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-60s.

Monday: Cloudy with light rain showers. Lows in the low 40s, high around 60°. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper-60s. Early Front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a light rain. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.