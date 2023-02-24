Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Friday Forecast: Still above average but much cooler than yesterday

One day of winter (Tomorrow) with cold light rain likely
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler but still above normal today. Slight chance for a wintry mix tomorrow with most just getting a chilly rain

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. NW wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Highs in the low 60s

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly with light rain showers. Sleet and snow possible at the onset during the mid to late morning, especially along and north of I-64, before transitioning to all light rain. No accumulation expected. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%) Rain amounts around 1/10″

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-60s.

Monday: Cloudy with light rain showers. Lows in the low 40s, high around 60°. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper-60s. Early Front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a light rain. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after choking on meatball during lunch; parents seek answers
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Piper the cat is back with her owner after going missing 9 years ago.
Cat missing for 9 years back with owner in Henrico
Family members are searching for answers after their son choked on a meatball and died days...
Chesterfield family looks for answers after son chokes on school lunch, dies days later

Latest News

NBC12 First Alert Weather
Forecast: Mild and breezy Friday, cold Saturday
Forecast: Mild and breezy Friday, cold Saturday
Thursday Forecast: Record-breaking heat
Forecast: Record warmth on Thursday