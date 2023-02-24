Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Final missing body recovered from Rockfish River after December incident

The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.
The scene where an SUV was found submerged in Nelson County.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC29
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at approximately 9:50 a.m., Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers located the last missing body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County.

The SRT has returned every week to the Rockfish River to search for the missing individuals since the vehicle they were riding in was swept away by rushing floodwaters in December.

The body recovered this morning will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

This concludes the SRT divers’ search efforts.

On Dec. 27, 2022, the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. A 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current. The crossing is on private property.

In the initial searches, the bodies of Christopher W. Doss, 17, of Arrington, Va., and an 11-year-old male were located on the riverbank.

Once the Toyota was retrieved from the river, troopers recovered the body of Pharoh M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, Va., from inside the vehicle.

After multiple searches of the Rockfish River, the VSP SRT located the body of Myson Sylvestre, 18, of Arrington, Va. on Jan. 27, 2023.

RELATED:

Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.

11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway

Body found in Rockfish River identified as 18-year-old Myson Sylvestre

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after choking on meatball during lunch; parents seek answers
Family members are searching for answers after their son choked on a meatball and died days...
Chesterfield family looks for answers after son chokes on school lunch, dies days later
Piper the cat is back with her owner after going missing 9 years ago.
Cat missing for 9 years back with owner in Henrico

Latest News

Tractor trailer overturns near Richmond International Airport.
Tractor trailer overturns near Richmond International Airport
The Virginia ABC store in Carytown is moving to a new location.
Carytown ABC store moving to space in Carytown Exchange development
Carytown ABC store moving to new space
The special election is set for March 28.
Democrats, Republicans prepare for another quick turnaround