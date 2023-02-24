Democrats and Republicans prepare for another quick turnaround special election primary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ahead of this weekend, Democrats and Republicans are getting ready to put together another primary, this time it’s for who could take over Congresswoman-Elect Jennifer McClellan’s 9th District Senate seat.

It’s another quick turnaround but some who live in Henrico, Hanover, Charles City, and Richmond City will be able to vote this Sunday for both parties.

“Sen. Louise Lucas, she’s the pro tempore of the Senate, and has the responsibility of calling these elections,” Liam Watson, with the Democratic Party of Virginia, said. “Her writ of election called for the race to be held on March 28, 2023, and that’s in order to make sure the seat is filled before the governor’s veto session.”

Watson said as of Thursday night they anticipate at least three candidates to run for the nomination.

The party’s firehouse primary will be held on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at these five different voting locations:

Ashland Municipal Building - 121 Thompson St., Ashland, VA 23005

Charles City County Administration Building - 10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City, VA 23030

East Henrico Government Center - 3820 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA 23223

IBEW 666 - 1400 E Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs, VA 23075

Virginia Union University Living and Learning Center - 1500 N Lombardy St., Richmond, VA 23220

As opposed to the last special election primary in December Watson said they expect to find a nominee quicker this time around.

“We’re starting the voting [count] the night of rather than the morning after, it’s a smaller district, and we’re going to be having more people counting the ballots,” Watson said. “So we expect the process to move a lot quicker than it did last time.”

The Republican Party of Virginia will also be holding its own party canvas on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. at 3429 West Cary St. Richmond, Va.

As of Thursday night, the party said it heard from several people who are interested in running but none have made a firm decision.

“Hopefully we will have one or more who will step forward tomorrow so that we can then put one or more names in front of the legislative district committee,” Rich Anderson, chair of the Republican Party of Virginia, said.

Those interested in running have until noon Saturday to submit a written statement by hand to 3429 West Cary St.

Back in 2019, Republicans did not nominate anyone to challenge McClellan for her seat but Anderson said this time around they will get it done.

“I said in 2021 and beyond we would run Republican candidates in every seat so that the voters in fact have a choice,” Anderson said. “So we have done that in the past and we will of course do that in this instance also.”

Whoever wins the special election in March will have run again for the seat come November.

If you don’t know what district you live in, you can look it up by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.