Colonial Heights Public Schools names interim superintendent

William Sroufe parted ways with the school division earlier this month
Joseph Cox will serve as interim superintendent of Colonial Heights Public Schools.
Joseph Cox will serve as interim superintendent of Colonial Heights Public Schools.(Photo: Colonial Heights Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Colonial Heights School Board voted Friday for Dr. Joseph Cox to serve as interim superintendent.

Cox was the school division’s superintendent from 2001-2019. He most recently served as the acting superintendent in Nelson County.

William Sroufe, who took over for Cox in 2019, parted ways with the school division earlier this month. The division did not say why they chose not to continue working with Sroufe.

Troy Hedblom served as short-term superintendent until the interim was named Friday.

The school board says it is working with the Virginia School Board Association to conduct the search for the permanent superintendent.

