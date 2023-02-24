Your Money with Carlson Financial
Carytown ABC store moving to space in Carytown Exchange development

The new location is set to open on Sunday
The Virginia ABC store in Carytown is moving to a new location.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Carytown ABC store on North Thompson Street closed its doors for good Wednesday evening.

The store had been open since 1974, and was one of Virginia ABC’s top 10 performing stores last fiscal year. Now, a new chapter is set to begin in the Carytown Exchange development.

This new location has about 1,000 more square feet, with additional room for shelf space. The goal is to have it open by Sunday, February 26th.

