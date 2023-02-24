Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85.

Members of the Delaware State University women’s bowling team were on the bus, the school confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police says the small charter bus was traveling south on I-85 when it ran off the road and overturned near McKenney (mile marker 43) just after 11:15 a.m.

At least two people were flown from the scene for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There were no fatalities.

The driver, Lloyd Archer, 63, of Delaware, was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

The incident closed all southbound lanes of the interstate for several hours.

