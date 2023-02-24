Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites

By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. When missiles started raining down, millions of Ukrainians fled, leaving behind their homes and families. National Correspondent Debra Alfarone speaks with a teen who came to the U.S. with his little brother. 17-year-old Ivan Dmytriiev shares his incredible story of survival and explains how music bridges both his worlds.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after choking on meatball during lunch; parents seek answers
Family members are searching for answers after their son choked on a meatball and died days...
Chesterfield family looks for answers after son chokes on school lunch, dies days later
Piper the cat is back with her owner after going missing 9 years ago.
Cat missing for 9 years back with owner in Henrico

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a five-day, two-country...
Biden ready to run, first lady says
Max the monkey was spotted by road crews on Thursday, and they called officers to help.
Police reunite family with missing pet monkey lost during car crash
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion
An Amber Alert has been issued for Leon Ramsarran.
Amber Alert issued for missing Minnesota boy