Warmer winters force garden centers to gear up earlier

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - At Sneed’s Nursery in Chesterfield County, workers are getting all the shrubs, fruit trees and a whole lot of flowers into place and ready for purchase.

Even though the calendar says it’s February, Spring is certainly in the air, and those with a green thumb are flocking to garden centers.

“I think there is definitely still a big interest in gardening,” said Sally Acors, Sneed’s Nursery.

Winters in Virginia are getting warmer, with this year’s set to be one of the warmest on record for the commonwealth.

A warm winter usually means more insects and their eggs will survive, resulting in a bug-filled spring. Ticks become active earlier.

And you may have also noticed a number of trees in our area are already budding, which becomes problematic during a deep freeze.

“What the warmer weather does this early is it pushes, the plants push out their new spring growth. So when the temperatures drop, that new tender spring growth can get burnt by the cold,” said Acors.

That’s also a concern for NBC12′s Andrew Freiden, who has a host of fruit trees himself.

“And if we get a cold shot of air, like last year in March - mid-March we had temperatures down in the teens - those blossoms die and you basically don’t get any fruit off those trees and you have to wait a whole year,” said Freiden.

If your perennials are already popping, employees at Sneed’s say you should be fine. If you are worried about one cold night in March or even early April, you can always cover what’s outdoors with a sheet.

Meanwhile, Freiden says the long-term forecast for the rest of winter remains warm, though he is skeptical we will make it to spring without another cold snap.

