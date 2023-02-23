Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Record-Breaking heat today with a SW Breeze

Saturday is the one cold day in the 7day forecast
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The February warmth continues with a record high today. From record warmth today to cold and wet on Saturday!

First Alert: Record-breaking high temperatures today!

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and very warm, June-like temperatures. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low-80s. Record: 75° set in 2017. All time Richmond February high temperature record is 83°.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly with areas of light rain. A chance that rain could start as a mix or snow in the morning. No accumulation expected. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Areas of light rain. Lows in the low 40s, high around 60. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

