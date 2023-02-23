Pedestrian struck, killed in Chesterfield; driver remains on the scene

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a pedestrian died Thursday after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of East Hundred and Allied roads.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m.

“Police said a 2018 Hyundai Accent was traveling on East Hundred Road when it struck an adult male pedestrian who was walking in the roadway,” police said in a news release. “The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene.”

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

