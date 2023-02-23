Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Pedestrian struck, killed in Chesterfield; driver remains on the scene

Police say the incident happened near the intersection of East Hundred and Allied roads just...
Police say the incident happened near the intersection of East Hundred and Allied roads just after 5 a.m. Feb. 23.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a pedestrian died Thursday after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of East Hundred and Allied roads.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m.

“Police said a 2018 Hyundai Accent was traveling on East Hundred Road when it struck an adult male pedestrian who was walking in the roadway,” police said in a news release. “The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene.”

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after choking on meatball during lunch; parents seek answers
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
Vaughan, of the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road, was charged with arson and second-degree...
Man charged with arson, second-degree murder after Chesterfield fire
Jennifer McClellan celebrates her victory on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
McClellan wins 4th District House seat in special election

Latest News

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on the 1300 block of Minefee street.
Police identify man killed in weekend shooting; woman connected to victim found dead
Tips on prioritizing your finances during a job loss
Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
Amy Cashwell says the regional award represents the collective work the school division does.
Henrico superintendent receives top regional award