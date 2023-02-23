Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico’s Cheswick Park to close until 2024 for upgrades

The $2.1-million dollar project was funded through a 2016 Bond Referendum
Henrico's Cheswick Park will be closed to the public starting February 28th.
Henrico's Cheswick Park will be closed to the public starting February 28th.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s Cheswick Park is set to close for nearly a year so the county can make some upgrades.

Starting on February 28th, crews will completely close off access to the park for safety and to give them space to work in multiple areas at the same time.

The $2.1-million dollar project was funded through a 2016 bond referendum. The county is planning improvements to the entrance road, parking lot, pedestrian bridge, walking trails and playground.

Work is set to wrap up in January 2024. You can find more information and updates about the project through the county’s website.

