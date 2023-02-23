Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Henrico superintendent receives top regional award

Amy Cashwell says the regional award represents the collective work the school division does.
Amy Cashwell says the regional award represents the collective work the school division does.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools’ superintendent was named the Region 1 Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.

“I am humbled to be selected by my peers for this recognition,” said Amy Cashwell said in a news release.

She says the honor represents the collective work the school division does.

“I’m so proud to work alongside the dedicated professionals and instructional leaders of Henrico County Public Schools, including our school board, which truly values a high-quality education for all students,” said Cashwell, who is in her fifth year as superintendent.

“Her vision, commitment to our employees, to student success and community engagement are exemplary,” said School Board Chair Kristi Kinsella.

The regional honor now qualifies for the Virginia Superintendent of the Year award, which will be announced in April.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after choking on meatball during lunch; parents seek answers
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Vaughan, of the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road, was charged with arson and second-degree...
Man charged with arson, second-degree murder after Chesterfield fire
Jennifer McClellan celebrates her victory on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
McClellan wins 4th District House seat in special election
Sen. Jennifer McClellan delivers speech after 4th District primary win
News to Know: McClellan makes history; student loan repayments resume; deadly fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

At Sneed’s Nursery in Chesterfield County, workers are getting all the shrubs, fruit trees and...
Warmer winters force garden centers to gear up earlier
The Virginia Department of Transportation urged drivers to use alternate routes after a crash...
Multiple people injured in bus crash on I-85
The 9th Senate District in Virginia includes parts of of the city of Richmond, Hanover County...
Date set for special election in Virginia’s 9th Senate District
Henrico's Cheswick Park will be closed to the public starting February 28th.
Henrico’s Cheswick Park to close until 2024 for upgrades