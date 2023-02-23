Henrico superintendent receives top regional award

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools’ superintendent was named the Region 1 Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.

“I am humbled to be selected by my peers for this recognition,” said Amy Cashwell said in a news release.

She says the honor represents the collective work the school division does.

“I’m so proud to work alongside the dedicated professionals and instructional leaders of Henrico County Public Schools, including our school board, which truly values a high-quality education for all students,” said Cashwell, who is in her fifth year as superintendent.

“Her vision, commitment to our employees, to student success and community engagement are exemplary,” said School Board Chair Kristi Kinsella.

The regional honor now qualifies for the Virginia Superintendent of the Year award, which will be announced in April.

