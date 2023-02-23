Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Henrico man sentenced for drug trafficking, weapons charges

Police say Anthony Gaines was using an extended stay hotel room to store drugs including cocaine and a heroin and fentanyl mix
Henrico man sentenced to more than 9 years in prison on drugs, weapons charges
Henrico man sentenced to more than 9 years in prison on drugs, weapons charges(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is set to spend more than 9 years behind bars for drug trafficking and weapons charges.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Anthony Gaines was using an extended stay hotel room in Henrico to store and prepare drugs for distribution. When police searched the room, they reported finding cocaine, a heroin and fentanyl mix, fake Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl and tablets with meth. Officers also foun a weapon in the hotel room and inside Gaines’ vehicle, along with two additional bags containing cocaine.

Gaines was a convicted felon at the time of the bust. He was sentenced to more than 4 years for the drug charges and 5 years for the weapons.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Family searches for answers after son dies days after choking on school lunch.
Chesterfield student dies days after choking on meatball during lunch; parents seek answers
Vaughan, of the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road, was charged with arson and second-degree...
Man charged with arson, second-degree murder after Chesterfield fire
Jennifer McClellan celebrates her victory on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
McClellan wins 4th District House seat in special election
Sen. Jennifer McClellan delivers speech after 4th District primary win
News to Know: McClellan makes history; student loan repayments resume; deadly fire in Chesterfield

Latest News

Henrico's Cheswick Park will be closed to the public starting February 28th.
Henrico’s Cheswick Park to close until 2024 for upgrades
Piper the cat is back with her owner after going missing 9 years ago
Cat missing for 9 years back with owner in Henrico
The 9th Senate District in Virginia includes parts of of the city of Richmond, Hanover County...
Date set for special election in Virginia’s 9th Senate District
Vaughan, of the 10700 block of Beaver Bridge Road, was charged with arson and second-degree...
Man charged with arson, second-degree murder after Chesterfield fire