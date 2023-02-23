Henrico man sentenced for drug trafficking, weapons charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is set to spend more than 9 years behind bars for drug trafficking and weapons charges.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Anthony Gaines was using an extended stay hotel room in Henrico to store and prepare drugs for distribution. When police searched the room, they reported finding cocaine, a heroin and fentanyl mix, fake Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl and tablets with meth. Officers also foun a weapon in the hotel room and inside Gaines’ vehicle, along with two additional bags containing cocaine.

Gaines was a convicted felon at the time of the bust. He was sentenced to more than 4 years for the drug charges and 5 years for the weapons.

