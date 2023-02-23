Your Money with Carlson Financial
Date set for special election in Virginia’s 9th Senate District

The 9th Senate District in Virginia includes parts of of the city of Richmond, Hanover County...
The 9th Senate District in Virginia includes parts of of the city of Richmond, Hanover County and Henrico County, and all of Charles City County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following Jennifer McClellan’s win in the Feb. 21 special election for the 4th District U.S. House seat, the 9th Senate District seat in Virginia will soon be vacant.

A date for that special election has now been set for Tuesday, March 28.

The district includes parts of of the city of Richmond, Hanover County and Henrico County, and all of Charles City County.

WHO’S RUNNING?

State Del. Lemont Bagby, a Democrat, announced on Feb. 22 that he was running for the seat. Bagby served on the Henrico County School Board for eight years and has been in the Virginia House of Delegates for seven years.

This story will be updated with additional information about the special election and additional candidates.

